A 21-year-old resident of Fox Hill became the country’s latest murder victim yesterday when he was gunned down after exiting his car on Armbrister Street, Fox Hill.

Police did not identify the body on the scene, but The Bahama Journal understands that victim is Rahajio Wright of Cockburn Street, Fox Hill.

Wright’s lifeless body laid on the street after police said he and an unidentified friend were accosted by several young men who stood alongside Armbrister Street.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, who was on the scene investigating the shooting, told reporters that they had significant leads to go on.

“Sometime around 10:45 a.m. this morning the deceased came to this location in his vehicle. He was accompanied by another individual where they were accosted by several young men who were standing alongside Armbrister Street,” Chief Superintendent Cash said.

“One of the individuals produce a weapon as the deceased exited his vehicle and they shot him multiple times.

“I can say now that currently we are following some significant leads as to this latest homicide.”

When asked if the victim was known to the police and the identity of the passenger who was along with Wright in his car, Chief Superintendent Cash said he could not disclose much information as the investigations were in the preliminary stage.

“I cannot disclose that information at this time the investigation is still young and we are trying to establish some other circumstances before we can release other details,” he said.

However, he did send out a plea to the public and in particular the Fox Hill community to come forward with any information they may have.

“We are [also] appealing to members of the public who resides or who lives in this area [Fox Hill], if they have any information to feel free to contact the police,” Chief Superintendent Cash said.

The victim, who was reportedly driving a 2007 blue Honda Accord, arrived in the area shortly before he was shot.

Wright’s shooting death follows that of a teen who was shot to death on Saturday while walking on Peardale Manor.

The victim, 17-year-old Tavaris Deveaux who was out on bail for a serious offence and was also being electronically monitored, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on any homicide is asked to contact police at 502-9991 or 911 or 919.