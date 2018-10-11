Junkanoo fanfare greeted Dr. the Most Hon. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister, who arrived to facilitate a Town Meeting to discuss with residents the state of the economy in southern and central Eleuthera.

An excited crowd, sporting bright coloured T-shirts with the words emblazoned on the front, “We Love Disney” and ”Disney Loves Eleuthera,” embraced the Prime Minister as he landed at Rock Sound Airport approximately 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

The Town Meeting at Greencastle Primary School is meant to discussion on the proposed development of the estimated 700-acre Lighthouse Beach Property. Disney Cruise Line is reportedly one of several groups making proposals to acquire and develop the area.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Elsworth Johnson, Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Joshua Sears, Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of The Prime Minister, and other officials. They were met at Rock Sound Airport by the Member of Parliament, Hank Johnson, Family Island Administrator Gregory Knowles, and other residents.

The Prime Minister has held similar Town Meetings on outcomes of his recent trip to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, and the sale of the Grand Lucayan in Freeport as the economic lifeline of Grand Bahama. On Thursday, October 4, he held discussions at Ezekiel Thompson Centre in Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island, and then at Spring Point Community Centre in Acklins. And on Friday, October 5, the Prime Minister traveled throughout the communities of Andros and held meetings there with respect to his UN trip.

Among those who accompanied the Prime Minister on October 4 and 5 were Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Darren Henfield, who was part of the delegation to the UN; Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe; and Member of Parliament for Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) Miriam Emmanuel.