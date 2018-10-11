Labour Minister Dion Foulkes is hoping an upcoming meeting with the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) helps in averting strike action.

The unofficial results indicated that 96 per cent of senior doctors opted to follow through with the industrial action in the face of longstanding grievances.

The group has decided to hold off on the strike following the outcome of a few more meetings.

At last report the CPSA sat at the table with labour officials, representatives from the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Attorney General’s office.

However, according to CPSA President, Dr. Locksley Munroe, the meeting was not very definitive.

Health Minister, Dr Duane Sands maintained that while he understands the CPSA’s plight, solving this issue is just not as straightforward as it seems.

He said, “bear in mind that the are precedents that gets set. So, as you make financial adjustments to the compensation packages for physicians; that now opens the flood gates for nurses to demand a similar increase in compensation and other line staff within the hospital.”

He added, “ this is not an isolated issue and it has to be dealt with holistically.”

The CPSA is set to meet with the PHA on Thursday, October 18th.

Meantime, Minister Foulkes has expressed hope that during their meeting, the issues will all be resolved.