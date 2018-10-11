The government appointed Bishop Simeon Hall and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Quinn Mccartney as co-chairs for its marijuana committee, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands told reporters ahead of his weekly cabinet meeting.

Bishop Simeon Hall previously served on CARICOM’s Commission for Marijuana and presented at the general meeting back in July.

Dr. Sands added that the other member of the committee will be announced “in short order”, giving no definitive timeline.

He said, “we need balance. Obviously, you don’t want a committee where the views are going to represent only one side of the story.”

He added, “so, there should be some for, and maybe some that have more conservative views.”

Earlier this year Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said he plans to include members of NGO’s, the University of The Bahamas, and the Bahamas Christian Council to get a broad spectrum of involvement.