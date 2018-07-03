Just one year after assuming the government, Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis has shuffled his Cabinet, reallocating portfolios of four Ministers.

A release from cabinet office stated that the reallocation in the portfolios involved Ministers Renward Wells, Frankie Campbell, Michael Pintard and Lanisha Rolle.

Minister Wells will be reassigned from the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources to the Ministry of Transport and Local Government.

Mr. Campbell is to take on the new role as Minister of Social Services and Urban Development.

Mr. Pintard will be moved from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

Mrs. Rolle will assume the position Mr. Pintard as the new Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The Prime Minister in the release acknowledged and thanked the Ministers for their contributions and said he looked forward to the work they will do in their new ministries.

Ahead of the announcements, the Prime Minister told reporters, “It gives individuals exposure and experience in all the different ministries.

“That’s why I don’t have any ministries, I have no ministries, so I can look at all and learn about all.

“I have not lost faith in any cabinet minister, they have done very well and I’m certain that they would carry that skill to whichever ministry they move to.

“My cabinet ministers have performed exceptionally well,” said the Prime Minister.

Dr. Minnis says he will fill not the positions left vacant following the terminations of Parliamentary Secretaries, Vaughn Miller and Travis Robinson.

He said, “we are now trying to balance a budget. That’s a savings of $90,000 dollars.

“Every great oak tree was once a nut, so we start small and build big.”

The ministers take up their new respective positions effectively as of Thursday July 4, 2018.

The Cabinet also announced the transfer of Permanent Secretaries and Acting Permanent Secretaries.

Effective July 30th, Lorraine Symonette-Armbrister will move on from the Ministry of Transport and Local Government as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

Nicole Campbell will be shifted from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Sherrylee Smith from the Urban Renewal Commission within the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development to that ministry.

Jack Thompson from the Office of the Prime Minister to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Elise Delancy from the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance to head of the newly formed public service modernization unit, Donella Bodie from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance.

It was also announced that Acting Permanent Secretary, Cora Bain-Colebrooke in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development will be transferred to the Ministry of Transport and Local Government.