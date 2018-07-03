Five men stood before Chief Magistrate Joy-Ann Ferguson, all charged with several murders and possession of illegal firearms. 25-year-old McKenzie Cela is accused of five murders and armed robbery.

The Hamilton street resident is accused of the murder and armed robbery of 31 year old Robert Smith after entering his home and robbing him of $900 on Lobster Avenue.

He is also accused of the murder of Anthony “Hotdog” Brice of Step Street on June 11th, 2018.

Malik and Delano Cartwright, the two brothers who were shot dead in a barbershop on Jerome Avenue are two more lives that were allegedly taken by Cela early June 9th..

Mr. Anthony Thompson was also allegedly shot in a clothing store off Faith Avenue by Cela on June 17th. The accused is also said to be charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and is set to return before the magistrate on Oct 10th and 18th.

Accused of three of the murders with Cela is Geram Sainvil, a 24-year-old Haitian Bahamian from Chesapeake road. He allegedly was an accomplice in the murders of Anthony Brice, Robert Smith and, Malik and Delano cartwright. He was also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and set to return to court on October 10th.

Phillano Williams, born on September 9th, 1988 is accused of the murder of Donathan Hanna of Golden Acres on June 26th and as an accomplice in the murder of Anthony Brice.

The 29-year-old was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and must return to court on October 10th.

20 y ear old Matthew Knowles is being held for the murder of Errol Williams, the security guard that was shot and killed at A.F Adderley high school on June 12th. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and set to be back in the Magistrate’s Court again on October 10th.

He told Magistrate Ferguson that he is in fear of his life while in prison, as he got word that there are people in the prison that are “out to kill him” for the accused murder. The Magistrate said that she will consult the prison Superintendent and seek protection for Knowles. There was no plea nor bail for any of the defendants.