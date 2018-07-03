Categorized | National News

Five Charged With Several Murders

Five men stood before Chief Magistrate Joy-Ann Ferguson, all charged with several  murders and possession of illegal firearms. 25-year-old McKenzie Cela is accused of five murders and armed robbery.

The Hamilton street resident is accused of the murder and armed robbery of 31 year  old Robert Smith after entering his home and robbing him of $900 on Lobster Avenue. 

He is also accused of  the murder of Anthony “Hotdog” Brice of Step Street on June 11th, 2018. 

Malik and Delano Cartwright, the two brothers who  were shot dead in a barbershop on Jerome Avenue are two more lives that were  allegedly  taken by Cela early June 9th..

Mr. Anthony Thompson was also  allegedly  shot in a clothing store off Faith Avenue by Cela on June 17th.    The accused  is also said to be charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and is set to return before the magistrate on Oct 10th and 18th. 

Accused  of three of  the murders with  Cela  is Geram Sainvil, a 24-year-old Haitian Bahamian from Chesapeake road. He  allegedly was an accomplice in the murders of Anthony Brice, Robert Smith and, Malik and Delano cartwright. He was also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and set to return to court on October 10th. 

Phillano Williams, born on September 9th, 1988 is accused of the murder of Donathan Hanna of Golden Acres on June 26th and as  an accomplice in the murder of Anthony Brice.

The 29-year-old was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and must return to court on October 10th.   

20 y ear old Matthew Knowles is being held for the murder of Errol Williams, the security guard that was shot and killed at A.F Adderley high school on June 12th. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and set to be back in  the  Magistrate’s Court again on October 10th.

He  told  Magistrate Ferguson  that he is in fear of his life while in prison,  as he got word that there are people in the prison that are “out to kill him” for the accused murder.  The Magistrate said   that she will consult the prison Superintendent and seek protection for Knowles. There was no plea nor bail for any of the  defendants. 

