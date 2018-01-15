Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has said the U.S State Department was within its rights to warn American citizens in the Bahamas.

In an interview with members of the press following a courtesy call from Transport Minister Frankie Campbell and representatives from the Bahamas Maritime Authority, Dr. Minnis challenged Bahamians to remain focused on proving negative reports about the Bahamas wrong.

“I think that, yes, we may have challenges, but every nation has challenges, and the most important thing is to recognize and admit that you have challenges. Once you recognize them, then you are able to overcome them, and the mere fact that Bahamians are speaking out against it…it helps elevate and take your country to another level in terms of responsibility and ensuring that there is no avenue for such a statement moving forward.”

“I think every country has a responsibility to its people to do what they think is right, and we also have a responsibility to our people and we must ensure them that regardless of what negative they may hear out there, we must continue to remain focused and prove those individuals wrong,” Dr. Minnis said.

The U.S State Department’s advisory, issued on Wednesday, ranks the Bahamas at ‘level 2: exercise increase caution’, stating that violent crimes, such as burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assault, are common, even during daylight hours and in tourist areas.