A man has been jailed after his recent extradition from the United States.

49 year old Bahamian citizen Salathiel Thompson of Bacardi Road has been on the run from Bahamian authorities since 1989 for eight armed robberies he allegedly committed.

After he fled the Bahamas, he landed in Prison in The United States after he reportedly committed additional crimes.

Thompson was brought before Magistrate Court last Friday for his alleged crimes. He was charged before Magistrate Samuel McKinney with eight counts of armed robbery.

According to court documents, on Friday May 12th, being concerned with another and armed with an offensive instrument, a handgun, Thompson robbed Carey’s Food Store employee Janet Moxey of $750 dollars in an assortment of cash.

On Friday July 14th 1989, while at New Providence, being concerned with others, armed with an offensive weapon did rob Ronald Pinder Jr. of one Gold Chain valued at $1500 dollars and $519 dollars in an assortment of cash while on the property of Coral Harbour Club.

On the same day in question, while at New Providence, being concerned with others, armed with an offensive weapon Thompson also robbed Linda Aranha of one hand bag valued at $110 dollars.

Additionally, on said date, while at New Providence armed with an offensive weapon, robbed Floyd Hopkins of one wallet valued at five dollars, one Bahamian Driver’s License valued at ten dollars and $95 dollars in an assortment of cash.

Furthermore, on the same day, Friday July 14th 1989, Thompson robbed Noble Algreen of one Buffalo Hide Wallet valued at $15 dollars, one Bahamian driver’s license valued at ten dollars and $450 dollars in an assortment of cash.

On Wednesday, Friday August 4th 1989 being concerned with another and armed with a prohibited weapon, Thompson robbed Commonwealth Brewery employee Keith Lightbourne of $6,474.50 in cash and cheques valued at $300,000 dollars.

On another date in August, August 16th 1989, while at New Providence being concerned with others armed with an offensive instrument; a handgun, robbed William Estime of one 1985 silver 1.6 SR Toyota Corolla license# 12005, valued at $5,000 dollars.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea. He had no representation and his case was adjourned until March 23rd where he may apply for Voluntary Bill of Indictment before the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.