The “Labour on the Blocks” initiative created by the Department of Labour officially launched on Saturday and saw hundreds of persons turn out despite the inclement weather.

The event took place in the Bain and Grants Town Community on Sarah Ingraham Park, that saw hopeful residents register for employment with Department of Labour officers.

The “Labour on the Blocks” initiative is an opportunity for the Department of Labour’s Public Employment Services teams to meet individuals right in their neighbourhoods — often those who have given up on employment or are uncertain or unable to take usual avenues of job search.

The Department of Labour’s personnel will go into various communities, each month of this year, beginning with Bain and Grants Town, to speak with persons and register them on the PC Recruiter database in an effort to match job seekers with potential job opportunities. Local businesses are invited to be part of the Department’s initiative.

“Labour on the Blocks” will take place in a different community each month of this year.

The next initiative will be a “Construction Job Fair” specifically focused on job seekers and employers in the construction industry, scheduled for next Saturday, January 20, at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium from noon to 4:00 pm.

Some 20 construction companies are expected to participate.

Department of Labour Public Employment Services Unit Officers will be registering individuals on-site and ongoing at various events, in an effort to deploy unconventional ways of matching workers to jobs.