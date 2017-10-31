Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has said every measure possible will be used to curb the crime situation in the country.

His comments came during the Handover Ceremony yesterday for newly appointed Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson.

The Prime Minister in his address to the hundreds of persons in attendance at the ceremony, added that the new police chief has a very strong legacy to uphold and serious mandate ahead of him.

“These congratulations come with the expectation that your service will be marked by the high ideals of courage,

integrity and loyalty.

“The crime problem we have must be tackled through the judiciary; through social intervention and development efforts; through the Corrections Department; and through the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“We must use every measure possible to reduce crime and to restore a more peaceful way of life for our people,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis also used the platform to again hit out at previous Progressive Liberal Party governments for the state of crime in the country.

“The great challenge of criminal violence is rooted in a sad and sordid

history.

“In the 1970s and 80s, The Bahamas became “A Nation For Sale”.

“We were a narco-state. Foreign drug dealers set up bases in our islands.

“The government of the day turned a blind eye to the merchants of drugs and death.”

“Our social order, and the minds and bodies of our sons and daughters were being poisoned by illicit drugs and the wanton disregard for human life,’ Dr. Minnis said.

He also reiterated several key initiatives his government will use to tackle crime, including enacting legislation to establish a Public Sector Anti-Corruption Unit; use state-of- the-art technology, crime media exploitation technologies, drones, and establishing a National Neighbourhood Watch Consultative Council.