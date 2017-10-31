Newly re-elected leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Philip Davis promises that there will be “zero tolerance” to corruption in the party, as the PLP must remain committed to its journey of reform and renewal.

“Corruption tears at the fabric of our social compact. Where it exists, it must be punished”, Mr. Davis said during his victory speech to enthusiastic PLPs during the 53rd National Convention which was held October 22 – 25.

Mr. Davis said, “not only is private gain at the expense of public progress a terrible kind of sin, but so is the promotion of false accusations of corruption.”

Mr. Davis also emphasized that such acts increase cynicism about public life when Bahamians need to encourage participation.

Mr. Davis cautioned delegates at the convention that those who ‘scorch the reputation’ of others to score cheap temporary political points are really hurting the country and in the end, history will not look upon them with kindness.

The Member of Parliament for Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay said, “The current Government wants people to believe that everything was broken under the PLP.

“This, was a major ‘disservice’ to all those who were working hard against long odds for change. He reiterated that it is easy to tear down, but so hard to build real changes.”

He concluded by imparting those engaging in corruption or false accusations of corruption; he advises that the PLP will be judged not by the entertainment value of their latest conspiracy theories, but by what they do for people.