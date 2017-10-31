The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development in Conjunction with the National Council on Older Persons honoured 13 older persons between the ages of 80 and 90 years during a special recognition service at Government House yesterday.

Established in October of 1997, the award ceremony follows in line with the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, commemorated on October 1st annually.

Addressing the 13 honoured Nation Builders, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Lanisha Rolle, told the seniors that they are being honored as theirs are the shoulders the country stands on.

The Nation Builders Award was established in 1997 and the inaugural ceremony was held in the ballroom of Government House.

“Today for the 20th consecutive year our nation continues to honor men and women upon whose shoulders our nation stands,” Mrs. Rolle said.

Honored at yesterday’s awards ceremony as “Unsung Heroes” were: Miriam Arnette, 87; Victor Cooper, 84; Remona Delaney, 85; Ann Johnson, 92; Shelia Johnson, 85; Nora Knowles, 95; Frances Rahming, 81; Florence Ramsey, 83; Drucilla Rhodriguez, 83, Edith Brown-Rolle, 88; Chauncey Tynes, 96; Thelma Walkes, 82 and Joyce Bannister-Young, 80.

With yesterday’s honourees, the total number of older persons honoured since the inception of the prestigious awards ceremony is 195.

President of the Bahamas Association of Retired Persons, Mrs. Gwen McDeigan stated that the care of older persons is important as by the year 2025 the number of people 60 and over will exceed that of young people age 15-24.

“The care of older persons in the most noble of all of our obligations and this applies to all of us, individually and collectively.

“The United Nations estimates indicate that by the year 2025, the number of older persons will be doubled.

“The ability of older persons to contribute economically and socially, to earn a living and remain independent for as long as possible effects the well-being of the entire population,” Mrs. McDeigan said.

On December 14, 1990 the United Nations made October 1st of each year International Day of Older Persons. This day of older persons is recognized as a special day for older persons worldwide, as it highlights and brings awareness of the various issues pertaining to this population.

The theme for this year’s Older Persons Month is “Stepping Into The Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons In Society.”

Last week the National Council on Older Persons celebrated at a Christ The King Anglican Church with a thanksgiving service and luncheon.