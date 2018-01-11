Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell is urging the Free National Movement (FNM) government to derecognize the Queen’s Honours going forward.

He made such announcement yesterday during a press conference held at the PLP Headquarters.

In January 2016 the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) enacted the National Honours Act which was passed by Parliament. The National Honours Act highlights and lauds Bahamians for their service and dedication to the country.

Mr. Mitchell feels that the establishment of such Bahamian Awards will deepen the country’s sovereignty, while bolstering the esteem of Bahamians.

“The continued recognition of the Queen’s Honours should not to be nationally recognized as the only service awarding system that commends Bahamians work and dedication, notwithstanding its prestige, but both awarding systems should not compete with each other.

“A continued duality would defeat the value of the new awards. So, it is my suggestion that the FNM administration should now adopt this position that going forward, as from this point, the British Honors will no longer be conferred.

“It is my hope that the Prime Minister will move with dispatch to appoint the advisory committee for the awards so they can start their work,” Mr. Mitchell said.

According to Mr. Mitchell, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis indicated in December last year that his administration would appoint an advisory committee to the National Honours.

The advisory committee will make recommendations for the awards of honours which will be announced on the 10th of July and conferred the second Monday in October; National Heroes Day.

Moreover, in light of the recent announcement of Her Majesty’s Honours awardees, Mr. Mitchell agrees with Father Sebastian Campbell in his quest to end the awarding of British Honors in The Bahamas.

“While no one decries those honours, I want to identify with the remarks of the chairman of the National Heroes Day Committee in seeking to end the question of awarding British Honors in The Bahamas.

“The law passed during the PLP administration was designed not to deprive anybody of their choice of any foreign award if they were given one,” said the Senator.

He said that it was the policy commitment of the former administration not to award those honours going forward.

With hopes that the National Heroes Awards will become a platform for national discourse, nominees recommended by the National Honours Committee will also invite nominations from the general public for award of Honours.

The Societies of Honour will include: The Order of National Hero, The Order of The Bahamas, The Order of Merit and the Order of the Lignum Vitae. These awards will be given based on seniority.

In addition to the Societies of Honour, there will also be medals awarded to deserved Bahamians.

Senator Mitchell said the motivation behind the former administration establishing a National Honours Act was that there be a switch to Bahamian awards entirely.