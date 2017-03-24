Prime Minister Perry Christie defended his administration’s move to award contracts for the development of clinics in Spanish Wells, Eleuthera after Free National Movement (FNM) Member of Parliament (MP) for Montague Richard Lightbourn accused his administration of conveniently using the election season to do so.

Mr. Lightbourn’s sentiments came on Wednesday in the House of Assembly.

The Montague MP’s bone of contention was that prior to the 2012 general election, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was adamant about governments not issuing contracts in time for an election to gain political mileage.

“It was clearly stated by the prime minister and the Progressive Liberal Party that this was something that needed to stop. So I’m somewhat surprised to hear the government is again awarding contracts simply weeks before the next election,” Mr. Lightbourn said.

“So perhaps there can be some clarification to the government’s position on this because clearly they’ve changed their position,” he said.

Meantime Mr. Christie insisted that the contracts he had alluded to in his contribution were absolutely necessary.

“We have indicated publicly a commitment roll out National Health Insurance. For us to do that we have to markedly improve the physical structures, operations, staffing and equipping of those clinics that will be used to facilitate the roll out,” Mr. Christie said.

“The roll out is predicated on the implementation of primary care. That in itself entails a necessity of some 30 or 40 clinics nationwide to be markedly improved. That is the intent and that is the purpose,” he reiterated.

“We have in fact been travelling throughout the entire Commonwealth examining clinics, and it has now reached the point where we will be able to do it,” the prime minister charged.

“I don’t know if there’s any significance to our doing it in Spanish Wells and Harbour Island. It’s represented by the Opposition,” he said.