Students of A.F. Adderley Junior High School plead for peace surrounding the death of their classmate Keishon Williams.

Yesterday, a group known as “We Rally for Keishon” protested on the public high schools’ grounds demanding there be an end to violence against the youth.

The exercise held on center field of the public high school’s campus comes only days after 13-year-old Keishon Miller was found shot to death on a track road off Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.

“They want justice for Keishon, and they want peace and the violence to stop against the youth of our nation,” a source told us who chose to be unidentified.

Our news team spoke to Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald shortly after the demonstration, and he said he laments with the students.

“We’ve had counselors who deal with the kids which we do in other circumstances. We’ve had a number of different tragedies over the past couple of years and we have protocols in place to deal with it very quickly because it is traumatic to the young children and we understand and appreciate that,” Mr. Fitzgerald said.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened the way it did, when any young person dies.”

While there was no official response from the school on yesterday’s protest, they offered an invite to the general public for the Keishon’s memorial service.

The service will be held at A.F. Adderley Junior High School at 9:30 am.