The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell says his party is interested in saving many Bahamians from the stigmatization of their lives as a result of the use of marijuana. He has issued a statement answering a question posed on the legalization of Marijuana.

The question is :Does the PLP have a position on legalization of marijuana; or is the current administration going to at least be first guided by what CARICOM concludes?

Mr. Mitchell says “the Caricom process on marijuana which is now unfolding is one which was initiated at Caricom with the support of the Government of The Bahamas when the PLP was in power.

“We nominated Bishop Simeon Hall as our representative on the Commission. We believe that having regard to the changing attitudes toward marijuana use around The Bahamas, the region and in the United States and Canada, there needs to be a study of the issue to provide guidance from our various peoples on which direction the law should take,” Mr. Mitchell said.

Further, Mr. Mitchell encourages everyone to go to the meetings and air their views on the important subject, as he indicates that ‘someone’ from our party will attend.

He continued, “We are particularly interested in saving so many of our young men from the continued stigmatization of their lives and work because of marijuana use, and we are interested in any possible medicinal uses.

The PLP believes in informed choices, thus our support for the Caricom wide study.”