Bahamas Waste partnered with the All Saints Camp to assist in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Each year, the staff at Bahamas Waste pools resources to make a donation.

The funds help with essentials like food supplies, toiletries and clothing.

Over the holiday season, the staff of Bahamas Waste returned to the All Saints Camp to present them with their annual donation of Christmas needs.

Bahamas Waste Operations Manager, Ethelyn Davis said they’ve developed an amazing relationship with the team at the All Saints Camp.

“For the past 12 years, we’ve worked with All Saints to provide the items which they need to make the lives of their residents more comfortable,” Davis said.

All Saints Camp administrator Diane Ingraham said the donation was a blessing and could not come at a better time.

“The holidays are all about gathering with those closest to you and sharing a meal and fellowship and so this donation will go a long way in ensuring that we are able to give our residents the Christmas they deserve. As a non-profit organization, we depend heavily on the kindness of corporate citizens and everyday Bahamians to do the work we do,” Ingraham said

Persons interested in assisting the All Saints Camp can contact Diane and her team 477-1275.

All contributions made are an integral part of the fight against the deadly disease helping to raise awareness and encourage more Bahamians to protect themselves and finally stop the spread.

The All Saints Camp was founded back in 1989 in response to the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Since then, the home has continued to provide room, board, and treatment for up to 60 persons who may otherwise not be able to receive the care.