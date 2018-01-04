For the fifth time, BTC sponsored the annual New Year’s Junkanoo parade in Grand Bahama.

BTC provided thousands of dollars in financial support to the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee –which were used to support numerous groups including Swingers, Classic Dancers, Showtime Superstar Rockers and Kingdom Culture.

BTC also provided Fiber capabilities for live streaming which gave thousands of Bahamians access to the parade via their smart devices.

“As our premier event for cultural expression Junkanoo is a staple of the season, giving Bahamians an opportunity to showcase their immense talent and cultural pride,” said Eldri Ferguson-Mackey, BTC Vice President of Customer Experience.

This year’s parade, however, was sadly marred by the loss of one of Grand Bahama’s Junkanoo giants in the person Ken ‘Motorboat’ Ferguson who passed away in late 2017, making the event a bittersweet celebration of his life and of Bahamian culture.

The community of Grand Bahama and BTC paid tribute to Junkanoo legend ‘Motorboat’ Ferguson at this year’s New Year Junkanoo Parade.

Ferguson, the leader of the New Life Classic Dancers Junkanoo Group, died in September 2017 at the Rand Memorial Hospital after battling an illness over the past few years.

“Sadly, this year we lost ‘Motorboat’. He was himself an amazing talent and proved his commitment to the development of Junkanoo in Grand Bahama time and time again” said Mrs. Ferguson-Mackey. “So, this year the parade was to honour his memory and his legacy in this wonderful expression of Bahamian Culture.”

Like ‘Motorboat’, BTC has worked to make sure that the art of Junkanoo has grown and become the epitome of showmanship and performance that we have come to expect and love in our annual parades.