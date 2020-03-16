With immediate effect, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis announced the establishment of the PLP COVID-19 Taskforce.

Davis made the announcement on Saturday, adding that the taskforce is co-chaired by Senator Dr. Michael Darville and Melissa Evans.

The taskforce members are Een Colebrooke, Michelle Adderley, Dr. Lynwood Brown, Latrae Rahming, Stan Smith and Ian Poitier.

“The mandate of this taskforce is to from time to time inform our members, supporters and the country on new developments and events both locally and internationally surrounding this global pandemic and its potential impact on The Bahamas,” Davis said.

He added that the taskforce will also monitor the performance of the government in the handling of this critical issue and will assist the government in public health issues for the protection and wellbeing of the general public.

“I advise the public that we live in the era of fake news, therefore, all relevant information should be accessed from reputable sources. The official websites of the Bahamas government, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization are recommended information sources,” Davis said.

“Cooperate with all public service announcements, including travel advisories, released by the government.

“Follow all established personal hygiene and health protocols at home and when using public facilities. These include washing hands under running water with soap for at least 20 seconds.”



The PLP leader also called on the government to have a comprehensive response to and an economic forecast in light of the potential economic fallout given the recent announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on the schedule of cruise ships leaving U.S. ports for the next 30 days.

“It is the considered view of the PLP that legislation is needed as a standard national and government response in these extreme and unusual circumstances. The parliament debated and passed legislation on official action in the event of a natural disaster such as a hurricane and legislation is necessary in the event of drastic external shocks emanating from bio-attacks and public health crises,” Davis said.

“The PLP as always stands ready to assist the government in protecting the health, safety and general wellbeing of our people.”

Yesterday, The Bahamas recorded its first case of the coronavirus after a 61-year-old female tested positive for the disease.