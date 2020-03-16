Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that foreign nationals traveling from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe within the last 20 days will be prohibited from entering The Bahamas.

This travel ban will become effective on Thursday and according to Dr. Minnis, it was introduced because of the growing public health concern and the need to protect the health and well-being of the Bahamian population as the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads globally.

The ban is in addition to restrictions already in place for China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.

“This restricted travel list of countries will be continuously monitored and updated as necessary,” Dr. Minnis said during his televised national address on COVID-19.

“All Bahamian nationals and residents returning to The Bahamas through any point of entry from any of the restricted countries or an area where community infection and spread is present will be quarantined or be placed under self-isolation upon arrival and are expected to follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health.”

The prime minister advised that Bahamian nationals or residents returning to The Bahamas who have been abroad and believe that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact the Ministry of Health’s hotline or their local health provider.

“Non-essential travel by Bahamian nationals and residents and other countries is highly discouraged,” Dr. Minnis said

“Let me repeat this. If you do not need to travel overseas at this time, I highly urge you to remain at home.

Dr. Minnis also reminded Bahamians of some the symptoms of COVID-19.

“Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties,” he said.

“In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

“Most people who contract this virus will fully recover. But there are a number of people who are particularly vulnerable, including the elderly and those with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems.

“We do not know how long this crisis will be with us.

“Hand washing is among the most important hygiene measures in preventing the spread of infection.

“Standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infection include regular hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds, and covering the mouth and the nose when coughing and sneezing.”

The first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in The Bahamas on Sunday after a 61-year-old woman tested positive for the disease.