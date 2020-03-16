Nassau Anticipates More Berthing Requests

While some major cruise lines have suspended sailing because of COVID-19, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. said it anticipates that some cruise lines may request to berth ships in Nassau during the suspension period.

On March 13, 2020, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced that several major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, and MSC, will voluntarily suspend sailing operations to and from U.S. ports for 30 days due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. Disney also suspended its sailings through to the end of March 2020.

In a statement on Sunday, Nassau Cruise Port added that most cruise ships at sea will continue with their itineraries as planned as the cruise lines prepare to temporarily suspend North American service.

“We anticipate that some cruise lines may request to berth ships at Nassau Cruise Port during the suspension period. These ships may contain a relatively small number of crew members who will spend this time here in port. These cruise lines will provide a Declaration of Health to Bahamas Customs and Immigration as part of the application for entry into The Bahamas,” the statement said.

“The Declaration of Health will describe any health concerns of any person onboard the ship. The crew is subject to the COVID-19 protocols of the Bahamian government at the time that they apply for entry.”

Nassau Cruise Port explained that it has been and remain in constant communication with the major cruise lines and CLIA, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism and other key stakeholders as this situation unfolds.

“Our cruise line partners have undertaken extraordinary measures to safeguard their crew, passengers, shareholders, and other stakeholders, and we have and will continue to benefit from their efforts,” Nassau Cruise Port said.

“We support their difficult decision to temporarily suspend sailings amid this global public health crisis. Everyone’s health and safety are our paramount concerns.”

According to Nassau Cruise Port, this very unfortunate situation will not derail its construction plans.

“We expect to begin demolition of the warehouse at the port by the end of the month, subject to obtaining the necessary approvals,” the statement said.



“Over the next few weeks, we will review our health and safety protocols in anticipation of the resumption of cruise visits to Nassau and to improve the safety of the port environment in the short-term and long-term.

“This may include technological upgrades, enhanced security screening measures, and a review of our medical procedures, among other efforts. We are committed to the health of our passengers, employees, port stakeholders and the entire Bahamian and global communities as we navigate this challenging situation.”