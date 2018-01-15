Police on the family islands are investigating a plane crash that has left a male with minor injuries.

Reports are that shortly after noon on Friday, police on Great Harbor Cay, The Berry Islands, received a report that a plane had crashed in swamp land, a short distance from the airport.

Officers and rescue personnel responded to the call and upon arrival at the site, discovered that a twin engine Aztec aircraft had recently left Chub Cay airport and was en route to Grand Bahama, with five passengers onboard.

The aircraft begin experiencing engine problems and as a result, a control landing was made 1.5 miles from the airport.

The Bahamian pilot, who received minor injuries and the passengers were rescued and taken to Great Harbour Cay.

The matter was referred to the Department Civil Aviation for further investigation.