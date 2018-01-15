Police in the capital are investigating a traffic accident that has left a male dead.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00am Sunday morning, police received a report of fatal accident at Carmichael Road near Boatswain Hill Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met the lifeless body of a male with injuries lying in the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate, that the victim may have been lying in the street, when he was struck by a 2011 Chevy Aveo vehicle, driven by a female.

The driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with this investigation.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Division are investigating.