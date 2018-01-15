Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said outsourcing Cat-Scan services is costing the government thousands of dollars.

In an interviewing on the state of facilities in the health care system, Dr. Sands noted that they are trying to stop outsourcing Cat-Scan services in Grand Bahama.

“We have some concrete plans for replacing the CAT-Scanner at the Rand Memorial Hospital, but as of today we’re continuing to outsource Cat Scan services,” Dr. Sands said.

He also gave an update on works being started at the Rand Memorial Hospital, noting insufficient funds as the source of delay.

“Revenue for the Public Hospital Authority is behind schedule and so the completion of the kitchen and cafeteria at the Rand has slowed down to a crawl,” Dr. Sands said.

He also made mention that the doctor’s facility in Grand Bahama which had been expected to be completed has not yet been done.

Giving an update on facilities in New Providence, Dr. Sands said wards that were down for some time at the Princess Margaret Hospital could soon be up and running.

“We have started the process of bringing several of those wards back on stream. This isn’t just something that you can snap your finger and it happens. We have identified the funding, are reengaging the contractors and ensuring we are able to define what it is that we’re going to be doing,” Dr. Sands said.

He said that the two major projects they will be focusing on at PMH is the redevelopment of accident and emergency and redevelopment the entire second floor eastern wing of PMH.

Dr. Sands also said that the emergency services at Elizabeth Estates and South Beach clinic’s would be redeveloped.