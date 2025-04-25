By Gerrino J. Saunders

Bahama Journal News Editor

The Official Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) is calling the

government’s energy reform plan and the Prime Minister’s

Parliamentary Communication this week regarding those plans a

“disappointment” for the Bahamian people, saying it is nothing more

than a “polished public relations piece”.

Opposition leader Michael Pintard said as much in a written statement

released on Wednesday following the Prime Minister’s comments.

Mr. Pintard said the report highlights that “electricity costs were

between 28 to 34 cents per kilowatt hour before the Progressive Liberal

Party (PLP) took office, but the Prime Minister conveniently omits that

under the FNM, a multiyear hedge facility brought the cost down to 23.5

cents, which was the third lowest in the Caribbean.”

He said that hedge fund collapsed under the PLP’s watch, “leading to

over $100 million in avoidable costs for Bahamian families and

businesses.”

“Worse still,” said Mr. Pintard, “The PLP report admits that costs will

rise in the medium term, yet the government refuses to say how much

this privatization and asset giveaway will actually add to the consumers’

bills.”

He contends, “what Bahamians deserve is honesty and transparency;

instead, the PLP continues to privatize hundreds of millions in BPL

assets behind closed doors, offering no real clarity or public oversight.”

He repeated calls by the opposition for the government to “table the

deals, show the numbers, and let Bahamians judge for themselves.”

In fact, Pintard called on the governing side to debate the developments

and changes taking place at BPL, especially following the 30 minute

communication by the Prime Minister and another communication by

the Minister of Energy and Transport Jobeth Coleby-Davis who

launched the public consultation initiative for the government’s national

energy policy.

Noting that the Opposition did not get an opportunity to “weigh in” on

the matter during House proceedings Pintard said, “we believe that it

deserves a debate, especially since we had asked multiple questions, that

we have not had answers to relative to BPL.”

The Opposition leader directly asked if the Prime Minister would advise

whether or not Members of Parliament would be able to have a debate

on the documents that were laid as they would greatly appreciate an

opportunity to have that discussion.

In direct response to Mr. Pintard through the Speaker of the House,

Prime Minster Davis said to the Opposition leader, “I think we have to

start from the premise of appreciating the West Minister Parliamentary

system.

“Very often the member for Marco City speaks on what he would like it

to be as opposed to what it is. The rules are the rules. He seeks a day to

debate BPL well I don’t propose to have a debate on BPL, I’m not

pointing fingers, I’m moving ahead. There was a problem, and we are

fixing the problem, its’ a billion-dollar problem that we have fixed, and

the Bahamian people are feeling what it is about,” said the Prime

Minister.

Mr. Pintard raised the issue of the government taking much of the time

that would be allotted for debate to speak on the energy reforms, but Mr.

Davis explained that the Rules of the House provide for Ministers to

give communications on matters that fall within their portfolio.

Mr. Davis advised Mr. Pintard that if he wanted to debate something and

was serious about it to give notice of a resolution, put it on the agenda for the Speaker to make a determination within the context of the

government’s agenda if and when it will be debated.

Mr. Pintard then noted that the rules of the House also indicate that the

second Wednesday of each month the Opposition has an opportunity to

raise questions tabled in advance for Ministers to answer but the

government has not followed those rules, so he finds it “rich” that the

Prime Minister would lecture on rules.

He added, “the rules also say that in government communications they

should be non-controversial and we heard any number of statements and

we respectfully listened to what was being said that was disrespectful

and so this is not about grandstanding it’s about a number of things

having been said that are very weighty issues.”

Mr. Pintard said the Prime Minister in a previous session gave the

impression that the government was open to debating the matter.