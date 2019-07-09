Labour Director John Pinder yesterday refuted claims of a mass firing at the Grand Bahama Ship Yard.

A message, which made its rounds on social media, indicated that the firings come as a result of reduced business.

Mr. Pinder said, “There’s a project in Grand Bahama that requires that amount of persons at the shipyard. They have finished that project now. As a result of that, contract workers’ contracts will not be renewed.”

According to the labour director, 32 Bahamians and 11 non Bahamians will be affected by this exercise.

They were working on the multi-production manufacturing facility for Pharmachem, which commenced in May, 2016.

All contracts are set to expire in December.

