Chairman of the Independence Anniversary Planning Committee Mark Humes said the “polarized” state of the nation inspired his selection of the theme for this year’s celebration.

“You see now everything is kicking up about race. We’re polarized around our political colors. We’re polarized in our various nationalities,” Humes said.

“In order for us to progress as a nation, we need to find a common purpose for uniting. So, that’s what the theme is actually saying – United We Stand, Together We Can.”

He said this message resonates best for the Bahamian people moving into this 46th year of independence.

When asked what it means to be Bahamian, Humes said, “It means that I am born, bred, and raised here in The Bahamas. I may have spent some time out of the country, but I’ve come to understand that our culture is special.

“So, being a Bahamian essentially means that you’ve developed an appreciation for who we are as a nation.”

Tonight the grand anniversary celebrations are set to kick off at Clifford Park at 8 p.m.

This will include an ecumenical service and a cultural show.

The People’s Love and Unity Rush will follow on July 10 at 1 a.m. on Bay Street.

On the evening of July 10, an independence close-out concert celebration will take place at Clifford Park.

The gospel concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and the secular segment of the show will start at 9 p.m.