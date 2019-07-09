A few slack bolts caused an oil leak at Bahamas Power and Light’s Blue Hills Power Station this past Saturday.

BPL Public Relations Officer Quincy Parker said workers discovered fuel spraying from a pipe at the plant and followed the proper procedure to get the matter under control.

“The employee quickly isolated the system and took the necessary action inline with BPL’s environmental policies including notification of the plant’s manager,” he said.

“Teams from Operations Management and the outside contactor were dispatched to assist and spill kits and other methods were used to soak up the oil.”

According to Mr. Parker, the leak had no impact on power supply.

“The instillation of the new steel pipeline and the associated modification were conducted by an outside contractor and under the supervision of a BPL manager,” he said.

“Both parties participated in the response. Inspections were performed on all additional pipelines to ensure a proper seal and they were all found to have a proper seal.

“The environmental damage was minimized and further remediation of the contaminated property will be carried out within the next few days. These actions will restore the area to its original state.”

