Six Haitians Arraigned on Drug Charges

Posted on 28 June 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Six Haitian Nationals were  arraigned yesterday on one count each of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and importation of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

A drug bust on Inagua last Saturday landed the six accused before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The group, which included a 17-year old female, all pleaded not guilty to all the charges except the captain of the vessel. 

The six consisted of the captain, Clodius Michel age 30; Monique Tilme, 48 ; Ronel Guillaume, 39; Georges Merandieu Decimus, 50; Solane Pierre, 57 and Lissanka Jean age 17.  

Magistrate Swain  told the juvenile’s mother that she may get bail because she has her mother who has residency here.

However,  they entered the Bahamas illegally and as a result they would have to be handed over to the Department of immigration after all court proceedings are completed.

The captain who pleaded guilty was sentenced to five years on each count, the others were  remanded in custody  until Friday.

The six were found with 40 pounds of suspected cocaine. 

