The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has launched an investigation after patient information appeared on a social media site early this week in connection with an incident in New Providence on June 30, 2019.

The authority can now confirm that the investigationâ€™s initial findings indicate that the patient information was not released by Judy Terrell, PHA director of communications as published in the social media post, nor was Terrell ever in receipt of the said document.

The PHA is strongly committed to the strict confidentiality of patient information and medical records and maintains strict compliance with the Data Protection Act and all relevant statutes of that act.

The PHA has expanded its investigation into this matter.