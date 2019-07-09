The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) signed two contracts yesterday, totaling nearly $2 million for repairs to its cooling system and roof of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).



Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday’s signing marked a significant day for PHA and PMH.



More than $1 million will be used to replace and upgrade the Chill Water System in the Critical Care Block and more than $600,000 will be used to complete phase two of roofing repairs.



“Beginning in 2017 my ministry, along with the Board of Directors of the PHA, are committed to charting a sustainable course for the future development and improvement of services across the institutions of the PHA,” Dr. Sands said.



“Where appropriate, we would commit to the investments necessary to arrest and ameliorate the effects of years of wear and tear, uneven maintenance and, in some instances, periods of neglect on the infrastructure, equipment and physical plants at our public hospitals. Also, where appropriate, we committed to looking for opportunities to create and or enhance public private partnerships to improve our hospitals’ capacities and equipment.”



Commending the leadership of PHA and PMH respectively, Dr. Sands added that with executions of the contracts PHA and PMH are embarking on significant improvements to the premiere healthcare institution in the country.



Caribbean International A/C Services Limited was awarded the contract to replace and upgrade the chilling system at a value of approximately $1.1 million, which will include installation and commissioning of two Smart AD065 chill water systems for the HVAC at PMH.



Dr. Sands added that work in this aspect will take approximately five to six months to complete, which will include construction time for the new system.



“The upgrade will alleviate cooling issues experienced in the past in the hospital’s Critical Care Block and its surrounding areas, capping an intensive series of remedial initiatives undertaken by PMH to repair and restore the AC system,” Dr. Sands said.



The second contract valued at $632,576 will cover phase two of roof repairs at PMH and will see the removal of existing metal roofing panels replacing them with hurricane zone rated panels and substrate.



This contract was awarded to Ringo and Sons Construction and General Maintenance, the company that completed phase one roof repairs.



According to Dr. Sands, these contract signings come on the heels of improvements taking place around the healthcare facility.



“Since the beginning of this year, this phased approach also encompassed improvement and expansion works associated with the Urgent & Emergency Care Project at PMH. These works include the construction of a new patient registration area, as well as works in the decanted spaces formerly occupied by the Medical Surgical Supplies Department (MSSD) and Central Sterile Supplies Department (CSSD),” Dr. Sands said.



“Recently, the initial round of improvements has been completed in the hospital’s Dialysis Unit including the purchase of some 20 new dialysis chairs.



“Finally, in May of this year, the PHA executed contracts valued at more than $850,000 for significant capital works at its institutions in New Providence. Included in those contracts were the replacement of a 55,000 gallon water storage, gravity fed tank at PMH’s southern campus area which will ensure that the hospital’s water supply remains constant, even during a major hurricane.”



He added that with yesterday’s contract signing, the projects will largely complete major capital works for PMH in 2019.

