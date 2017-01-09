As the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) prepares to present its crime statistical breakdown for 2016, Minister of National Security Dr. Bernard Nottage indicated that overall crime is down in the country.

His remarks, which will most certainly raise some eyebrows, came at the annual Armed Forces Church Service that was held yesterday at Evangelistic Temple Assembly of God on Collins Avenue.

“Police officers, reservists and their civilian counterparts have worked together to perform their duties diligently, through your diligent efforts hundreds of firearms were taking of our streets and the number of murders was reduced.

“So also was the number of crimes reported generally and if the trends of last year hold true we should experience full decreases on overall reported crime in the year we are now embarking upon,” Dr. Nottage said.

Dr. Nottage touted the advancement of technology and resources provided to officers in the country, saying in his belief, Bahamian police officers are the best equipped in the region.

“The Bahamas Police Force under the leadership of Commissioner Greenslade I would venture to say is the most up to date and equipped police force in our region.

“They’re fortunate to have a leader who is a technological man and who ensures they have everything they need.

“We have the latest crime fighting tools, automated locator systems, electronic monitoring systems for accused persons bail and the expansion of the CCTV, which are only a few of the national efforts we are carrying out to make officers jobs easier,” Dr. Nottage said.

Dr. Nottage added the crime is multi-dimensional problem that does not necessarily have one singular solution.

“Despite these accomplishments are nation is stilled faced with a crime situation, drugs, gun and gangs which are the three main areas of focus for us to improve the safety of Bahamians.

“The Government of The Bahamas realizes it can’t simply arrest its way out of the problem. Rather, it is attacking this challenge from its root, including criminal justice reform, increased educational achievement and more economic empowerment,” Dr. Nottage said.

The country had a total of 112 murders last year, it was the sixth year in succession that The Bahamas has recorded 111 deaths or more.

The worst year on record was 2015, when 146 murders were recorded.

Under the current Progressive Liberal Party administration 570 homicides have been recorded since May 2012.