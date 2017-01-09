January 10, 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule Day.

Majority Rule Day is remembered as the first time Bahamians of African stock took political control of the islands of the Bahamas.

In commemoration of the Golden Anniversary, The Bain Grants Town Advancement Association will organize a Thanksgiving Service, as has been done for the past eleven years. The service will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The Bahamas was known as a British Crown colony since 1718. Shortly after the American war of independence, British Loyalists moved to the Bahamas, thus strengthening the British tie in the Bahamas.Â

By the 1950â€™s local political parties were forming, giving hope to a more local autonomy that would then come into effect in 1964.

Â January 10, 1967, the Progressive Liberal Party led by Lynden Pindling and the ruling United Bahamian Party led by Sir Roland Symonette both won 18 seats. Later Randol Fawkes would decide to side with the PLP, thus enabling majority rule for the first time in History of the Bahamas.

Â The Legacy of Majority Rule Day is especially known for its importance in Bain Grants Town, as it was the center for the uprising struggle. Southern Recreation Ground and Windsor Parkway were the staging grounds for the great Majority of the Prayer meetings, Rallyâ€™s, Marches, and Demonstrations.

Â Later The Bahamas would be known as as an Independent country under Sir Lyndenâ€™s reign, in 1973, contributing to the achievement of Majority Rule, also making the day of the most important events in the history of The Bahamas.