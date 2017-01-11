A Boundaries Commission report slated to be tabled in the House of Assemble (HOA) Monday has been delayed due to a possible leak of documents, according to Commission Chair and House of Assembly Speaker Dr. Kendal Major.

Dr. Major says there had been a leak of proposed boundaries changes despite members of the commissions being sworn to secrecy.

Sometime late last year it was revealed that the number of constituencies is expected to increase by one, putting the total at 39.

“So that has caused discontent within the ranks of the commission and it is important that you know that the chair is certainly displeased about that,” he said.

“Second, there has been a change of memberships with the revocation of the member of East Grand Bahama and the new member now the member for St.Annes. There’s been a slowing of the process and that also has been unprecedented in that regard.

Moreover, low registration of voters has also been a factor in the setback.

Just about 500 Bahamians register to vote each day. Acording to the House Speaker, there is the capacity for a greater number of eligible voters to get their names on the list.

“The Parliamentary Registration Department is prepared and they would like to report as soon as we are able to do so,” Dr. Major said.

“I admonish all members of Parliament to set an example by registering yourself without delay and to encourage those other persons of the importance to register soon as practical, as there are many opportunities for all persons to register at the many centers throughout our Commonwealth.”

Some places individuals can turn out to register include the Parliamentary Registration Department Headquarters on Farrington Road, The Town Centre Mall and the Mall at Marathon.