Wanted suspect Ronald Nottage of Summer Street was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being sought in connection with the June 7 murder of 55-year-old Peter Street Resident Valdrice Bowleg.

Appearing in court before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, 45-year-old Nottage was charged with murder by means of unlawful harm.

According to court dockets, it is alleged that on Wednesday June 7 Nottage unlawfully caused the death of Ms. Bowleg who was found in her home by neighbours shortly after 12:30 a.m.

After reading the charge to him, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt explained to Nottage that she did not ask him whether he was guilty or not and because of the offense, he was not required to enter a plea at the time.

She further explained to him that he would however, be allowed to enter a plea after a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) fast tracks his case to the Supreme Court.

Nottage was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 20 when he returns for a VBI.