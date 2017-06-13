Categorized | National News

Nottage Charged With Murder

Posted on 13 June 2017.

Wanted suspect Ronald Nottage of Summer Street was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being sought in connection with the June 7 murder of 55-year-old Peter Street Resident Valdrice Bowleg.

Appearing in court before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, 45-year-old Nottage was charged with murder by means of unlawful harm.

According to court dockets, it is alleged that on Wednesday June 7 Nottage unlawfully caused the death of Ms. Bowleg who was found in her home by neighbours shortly after 12:30 a.m.

After reading the charge to him, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt explained to Nottage that she did not ask him whether he was guilty or not and because of the offense, he was not required to enter a plea at the time.

She further explained to him that he would however, be allowed to enter a plea after a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) fast tracks his case to the Supreme Court.

Nottage was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 20 when he returns for a VBI.

