28 Year Old Charged With Murder

Posted on 13 June 2017.

Twenty-eight year-old Balls Alley resident Ricardo Russell was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the June 5 murder of Okra Hill resident Livingston Rolle.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on two charges related to the murder of Mr. Rolle, Russell was not required to enter a plea because of the nature of the offense.

It is alleged that on Monday, June 5, while in Nassau and while armed with a handgun, Russell robbed Mr. Rolle of an undetermined amount of cash.

 

It is further alleged that on the same day Russell unlawfully caused the death of Mr. Rolle.

Russell was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 20 when he is scheduled to return for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

