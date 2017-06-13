Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd urged students of the Ministry of Education’s Inaugural Bahamas High School Diploma graduation to travel the world, but “come back home.”

The minister recently told the graduates in Grand Bahama at the Grand Lucayan Resort that the country is in critical need of their talents in an effort to build a good future.

“We need your talents, your brilliance, your capabilities and your insights so that we can become the best little country on God’s earth.”

The graduates included those from Jack Hayward High School, St. George’s High School, Eight Mile Rock High, and the Beacon School.

“Young people like you, under the age of 20, make up approximately 40 percent of the population of this land. Those under 30 make up almost 60 percent of this population,” Mr. Lloyd said.

“So, without a doubt, the future social atmosphere, the cultural identity, the economic and political reality of this country is directly tied to the constructive development of you. This is a time of great opportunity. It is also a time of great trial and challenge.

“There are many, many negative influences that swirl about in your young lives.”

The minister in an emotional twist apologized to graduates who would have lacked the nurturing from practical role models.

“And what he invites you to understand graduates, is that you must let no one take your greatness, your potential, your power, your magnificence nor your splendor from you,” he added.

The education minister also issued a challenge to teachers.

“So educators, if you are not tech savvy, you better get there, because that is the world we live in today. Unlike anytime in our history the re-dedication of the educational professional to their craft and the outcomes they seek, what we seek, is never more powerful,” Mr. Lloyd said.

“Think globally, get qualified and become mobile.”