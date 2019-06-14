Matthew Town, Inagua is set to get a new school in the upcoming year and plans are on the drawing board for the construction of new schools in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, and George Town, Exuma.

Minister of Education, Jeffrey Lloyd in his contribution to the ongoing udget Debate on Wednesday made the announcements as he presented an overview of the Ministry of Education in the House of Assembly.

Minister Lloyd said the main aim of the Ministry of Education is to meet the educational demands of a growing population, and in this regard, in 2018 two new primary schools – Rum Cay Primary, and San Salvador Primary have been constructed.

He told Parliamentarians that the Ministry of Education has also acknowledged and acted on the need to enhance and expand educational facilities to better the demands of students.

“In so doing, in 2018, we have completed expansion projects on C.H. Reeves Junior High School North Eleuthera High School, Eva Hilton Primary School, and A.F. Adderley Junior High School.

“These expansions would have included new classrooms, computer and science labs, and art rooms.

“All work is expected to be completed by August of this year.” the Minister said.

Aware of the significance of creating and maintaining an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning, Minister Lloyd relayed the Ministry of Education’s plans for ongoing capital projects in this regard.

Schools currently undergoing works are Holmes Rock Junior High School, with an anticipated completion of January 2020.

Lowe Sound Primary School with an anticipated completion date of January 2020.

Staniel Cay, All Age School, with a projected completion date of December 2019.

The Eva Hilton Sporting Complex.

Minister Lloyd advised that during the upcoming summer months numerous structural repairs will be carried out at various schools in New Providence estimated at a cost of $12, 650,000.

The schools include C.R. Walker High School, D.W. Davis High School, D. W. Davis Junior High School, C.W. Sawyer Primary School, Government High School, S.C. McPherson Junior High School, C. I. Gibson Senior High School, C.H. Reeves Junior High School and L.W. Young Junior High School.

