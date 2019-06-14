Gravely concerned about the rate of crime, murder, suicide, domestic violence and abuse in the country, the Bahamas Christian Council yesterday announced the launch of Operation Restoration.

President of the Council, Bishop Delton Fernander speaking at the press conference at the William Thompson Auditorium said, “the peace and stability of our country is being threatened. We are all impacted either directly or indirectly. Industrial unrest, crime, suicides, abuse and domestic violence and other social ills must be defeated. Our social and economic challenges demand unity between the church, civil society and corporate Bahamas to combine our wisdom, skills and resources to ensure that we make our best effort to improve life in The Bahamas for us all.

In this regard, The Bahamas Christian Council is launching Operation Restoration. Its purpose is to influence the culture, contribute to restoring the sense of community among our people and advance national development for the benefit of Bahamians and those who call the Bahamas home through partnerships. Our action plan includes activities and events strategically designed to strengthen our families and nation.

“The first event will be held this Saturday, June 15th, we will host a march predominantly aimed at men and a day of prayer, where we ask the nation to join us as we cover our country in prayer. We hope that these occasions will give Bahamians an opportunity for introspection, forgiveness and commitment to changing our thinking and attitudes towards one another. Patriotism must rise again and dwarf the shadows that divide us.

“Today, I am also pleased to announce that one of our latest strategic partners is internationally respected clinical psychiatrist, Dr. David Allen. This week he is lecturing at Harvard University. Dr. Allen has challenged us to become equipped and trained in all forms of addiction counseling and participate in his crime consultative committee. To this end, I personally have introduced for discussion lethal injection as an alternative to hanging.

“Recently, we have had a number of murders and shootings in the capital. On behalf of the Bahamas Christian Council I extend my condolences to the families of the victims. In fact, we must continue to pray for every family impacted by crime. It is clear that the criminal element in our society has no fear of the law or our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A lack of empathy for the common man, the growing disrespect of people’s property and failure to be our brother’s keeper is undermining the fabric of our foundation as a Christian nation.



“The state of our nation, the vast economic challenges of our people, the prevalence of crime and the unconscionable disrespect for human life has sparked this unified response for change that is above the usual barriers of denomination, political persuasion and social status. We are seeking a better Bahamas for us all understanding that it will take effort, unity and partnership. We hope that the general public will join us as we forge ahead in this difficult but necessary work,” said Bishop Fernander.

