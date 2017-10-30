Acting Commissioner Anthony Ferguson is expected to officially assume the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Top Post in a handing over ceremony later today.

The ceremony is expected to take place at Police Headquarters this afternoon.

Ferguson takes over from former Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade who earlier this month was appointed High Commissioner of the Bahamas to the United Kingdom and as Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

He was referred to in the press release as “former commissioner,” although the government had not previously announced his resignation.

Some politicians in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM) have privately expressed concern about the handling of his departure.

A handing-over ceremony is accompanied with the pomp and pageantry typical for departing commissioners. The PLP politicians contend that the Minnis Administration hasn’t duly explained why it wants Mr. Greenslade removed, with allegations of tension between Greenslade and National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

Mr. Ferguson was previously responsible for the RBPF’s Disciplinary Tribunal, Complaints and Corruption Branch, and Force Inspections and Review Branch at Police Headquarters in New Providence.

Ferguson was pressured by members of the press and public this year after he failed to confirm the country’s murder count.

In his first official press briefing he said his team is not too focused on counting bodies, but preventing the act from occurring in the first place; something that drew the ire of many citizens.

To combat the rising rate of crime in the country last month, Mr. Ferguson revealed two new crime fighting strategies including the Anti-Gang and Firearm Tracing and Investigation Unit which will operate out of the Central Detective Unit.