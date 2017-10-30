No spilled oil or environmental damage was caused by the abandoned barge, left broken up at Gray’s Bay in Long Island, as was reported by numerous concerned residents.

A Government delegation with an assessment party of eight persons to visit the abandoned barge site, which included Minister of Transport and Local Government, the Hon. Frankie Campbell, and Minister of the Environment and Housing, the Hon. Romauld Ferreira, as well as Long Island M.P., Adrian Gibson.

They arrived to document the real damage inflicted on the area, to calculate a cost for the clean up of the cargo contents spilled from inside of the damaged barge and assess the mitigation of any environmental threats caused by spoils and debris.

The group was accompanied by the Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Clinic Nurses, as well as Local Government officials who all proceeded in assigned vehicles to the beach site.

At the time of its discovery, Mr. Gibson said the barge appeared to be carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of fuel, along with relief supplies, heavy machinery, cell phone towers, utility poles, bucket trucks, and a crane. The items were purportedly earmarked for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, Mr Gibson said.