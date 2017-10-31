The Member of Parliament for Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Picewell Forbes has been appointed leader of Opposition Business in the House of Assembly. Mr. Forbes received his appointment following the resignation of Glenys Hanna-Martin from that position.

In a letter the leader of the Official Opposition, Philip Davis told Mr. Forbes: “ I have accepted the resignation of Mrs Glenys Hanna-Martin, Member of Parliament for Englerston from the post of leader of Opposition Business. I am, as a consequence of the vacancy, very pleased to appoint you as Leader of Opposition business effective immediately.”

Mr. Davis says he is confident that Mr. Forbes will work well with the Leader of Government Business to arrange the business of the House.

“With equal importance, know that our team looks to you to hold the government to account in its overall management of the House.

Mr. Forbes is in his third term as the MP for South Andros. He has served in many political offices, most recently High Commissioner of the Bahamas to Caricom countries during the Christie administration.

Mrs Hanna-Martin lost her bid for the leadership of The Progressive Liberal Party last Wednesday during its 53rd convention. She received 300 votes against 1004 for Mr.Davis.

Many party supporters have expressed surprise that Mrs Hanna-Martin resigned as leader of Opposition Business, since she had expressed her support for the new leader of the party.

Congratulating Mr. Davis on his election, she promised to dedicate all of her energies to the interest of her constituents, stressing that she will not settle for the status quo, but rather continue to agitate for change within the PLP.

The Englerston MP said her bid of leadership deepened her understanding of the country, enhanced her love and appreciation for it and refined her philosophical commitments.

Mrs Hanna-Martin says she is more convinced than ever that the PLP vision of 1967 has yet to be realized as “we have yet to wipe every tear from every eye.”