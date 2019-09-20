Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson announced yesterday that police have recovered another dead body from Abaco, bringing the Hurricane Dorian death toll to 52.

Ferguson said the body was found on Wednesday.

However, 1,300 people still remain missing following the deadly storm.

Although people are missing, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands told The Bahama Journal earlier this week that it could take up to seven years for a missing person to be declared dead.

“Just because you are missing doesn’t mean that you are dead. So if you were on Abaco, then your family would not be able to collect life insurance, couldn’t share property,” Dr. Sands said.

“Cabinet has the ability to make any other ruling, in conjunction with the attorney general and the coroner, so but typically, it’sseven years. So, if you’re a missing person, it’s impossible to get closure because you don’t know whether it’s going to just show up next week.”

The Bahama Journal understands that 42 autopsies have been completed on dead bodies recovered after Hurricane Dorian.