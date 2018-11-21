With only nine radiologists in New Providence and two in Grand Bahama, Consultant Radiologist at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Dr. Solange Payne says with a new system in place designed to speed up the process of x-rays, there is a need for more radiologists within the department.

On Monday, the Department of Radiology at PMH launched its new digital imaging network connecting public health care facilities throughout the country.

Dr. Payne said, “we have about nine radiologists here at Princess Margaret and about two in Grand Bahama. We really need to double that amount to really service the country; but we do our best.

“Having the computers will definitely aid us to move faster and to be more efficient,” he said.

Dr. Payne assures however, that efforts are being made to add to the number, as The Bahamas is top priority to receive training for radiologists.

“We currently have three young Bahamians training in Trinidad, learning radiology and we have one in South Africa. We also have at least 12 junior staff who are trying to get into programs, and I know that we are listed as priority in terms of training and all of these hopefully will be going off in the near future,” Dr. Payne said.

Also addressing the need for more trained radiologists was Montino Roberts, Consultant in the ICT Unit at Public Hospitals Authority, who added that information studies or radiologist studies grow by 15 percent every year while radiologist population only grows by two percent.

Mr. Roberts added that with the renovation of PMH the Radiology Department will also have to expand.