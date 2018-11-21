Categorized | National News

Former Public Servant Dies Traffic Accident

Posted on 21 November 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Police here in New Providence and on the island of Eleuthera are investigating traffic fatalities that left an adult male dead in New Providence and an adult female dead in Eleuthera.

According to police, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division are investigating the incident here in New Providence that occurred shortly before 9:00pm, on Monday.Â  The victim was Mr. RonaldÂ  (Ronnie) Thomas,Â  a retired Public Servant.

Mr. Thomas worked for many years as a senior officer in the Ministry of Housing.

Police sayÂ  a male was driving a Nissan Murano jeep east on Rosetta Street when he collided with a Honda CRV. The impact caused the driver of the Honda CRV, ThomasÂ  to collide into a nearby building becoming unresponsive.Â 

Paramedics were called to the scene, and attempted to reviveÂ  Mr. Thomas, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene.Â 

The driver of the Nissan vehicle was not injured.Â 

Police on the island of Eleuthera are also investigating an accident, that also occurred on Monday.

According to reports, shortly after 5:00pm, officers responded to a residence in Governors Harbour after receiving reports that the woman had been struck by a vehicle.Â 

Medical personell wereÂ  assisted by neighbours atÂ  the sceneÂ  whoÂ  attempted to revive the woman, but wereÂ  unsuccessful. She was transported to the community clinic where she was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.

Â  Police in New Providence are alsoÂ  investigating a shooting incident that left an adult male with injuries and another in custody.Â 

The incident occurred on Monday shortly after 11:00amÂ  when two men while at Forbes Street, Nassau Village, got into an altercationÂ  that escalated into one of them producing a firearm and shot the other.Â 

The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.Â 

Shortly after, police took a 48-year-old male of West Bay Street, into custody in connection with this incident.Â 

Investigations are ongoing.

