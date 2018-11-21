An Abaconian diver has joined Police and Defense Force divers in the search for missing pilot Byron Ferguson and his six seater Aztec.

The diver who prefers to remain nameless, used special diving equipment to go to depths of 404 feet, which is a little over 200 more than Defense and Police officers were able to go.

When asked when the ministry plans to invest in similar equipment, National Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday told reporters that every matter requires debriefing and reflecting on improvement.

He said, “our efforts right now is centered around bringing some closure for the family.”

He added, “there’s enough criticism to go around, but I am confident that the men and women of law enforcement, and in this case, the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, they are committed, hardworking, and driven.”

“They’re you and me, they’re our families, and while we criticize them when we need to criticize them, we have to also commend their efforts.”

Minister Dames reiterated the need for all volunteers to register with The Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association first.

He said, “the Commodore indicated a few days ago that he will keep in touch with the family.

“Everything has to be coordinated, because what we don’t want is everybody showing from all different places doing their own separate searches. It has to be coordinated,” said the Minister.

Pilot Ferguson’s family has since started a GoFundMe page to assist with search efforts.