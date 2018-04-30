“We are safer today than we were yesterday, but the threats of tomorrow are different”, said National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

In an address at the CEO Network conference, Mr. Dames mentioned that illegal arms trafficking generates approximately $1 billion annually, cocaine generates an estimated $85 billion and human trafficking an estimated $23 billion annually.

He said , “The Bahamas does not manufacture illegal arms nor cocaine, however, the strategic geo-political location makes the country ideal for the trans-shipment of these illegal acts.

“The demand of illegal narcotics has resulted in a surge in the number and types of small arms and heavy weapons in the region.

“As a result of this, the trafficking of all these items are all related, and pose significant implications for national and global threats.

“In addition, The Bahamas, has been plagued by cybercrimes. These activities are one of the biggest challenges in the 21st century,” said the Mount Moriah MP.

Globally, it is estimated that cybercrimes costs approximately $600 billion dollars annually. To date, it is considered more profitable than the global illegal trade of all drugs combined.

The Minister also spoke about The Bahamas making a ground breaking steps by introducing the anti- corruption legislation.

He said it was groundbreaking, because it provides law enforcement with the necessary intelligence capacity to investigate corrupt Parliamentarians and public officials and avoid political interference.

The Minister said, “education is key to keeping us safer tomorrow than we are today and as a result the government has committed all law enforcement agencies in The Bahamas to vigorously pursue professional development training at all levels and ranks.

“Providing law enforcement agencies with a plethora of education and professional development opportunities.”

Mr. Dames said, “it is our intent to establish new policies and practices to further bridge the gap between law enforcement and academia.

“To prepare The Bahamas globally for the 21st century, it is important that we educate and train our officers from recruitment to retirement.”

Mr. Dames assured the Conference that by 2020 it is expected that 80 percent of all countries will have cybersecurity policies and it is expected that 30 percent will have cabinet or government level positions solely focused on cybersecurity.