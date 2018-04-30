The police are getting high marks from a Baptist Bishop, Reverend Doctor Simeon Hall Pastor who has applauded the police for the reduction in murders so far this year.

He said, “I commend the Minister of National Security The Honorable Marvin Dames and the Commissioner of Police Mr. Anthony Ferguson for this significant step in leading the way in fighting this national demon of criminality.”

Bishop Hall thinks that the recent announcement that there has been a “downward trending” with murders, declining by 45%, is to be commended.

He also called on the Community to embrace this progress by not harboring criminals or participating in lawlessness.

“I was privileged to have served the last National Crime Commissioner under the then Minister Orville “Tommy” Turnquest,” Bishop Hall said.

After a year’s work, Bishop Hall says, the Commissioners learnt far more than we were able to affect meaningful change.

He said, “Crime is a national phenomenon and The Bahamas should stop using it for political advancements.

“We should be tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime. We pray this decline continues,” said Dr. Hall.