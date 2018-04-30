Investigations are ongoing into a shooting incident in Abaco that’s left a man in his early 20s dead Friday night.

The victim is Perez Dames, a young man who moved to the island only a few months ago.

Police say they were called to the area of Charles Sawyer Highway after 9pm, they met Dames’ lifeless body with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. A local doctor confirmed that Dames dies on the scene.

Abaco is also the scene of a late night drug bust. Police intelligence led officers to execute a search warrant on a home in a government subdivision.

Inside, they found a package containing suspected marijuana along with an electric scale and $200 in cash. A female occupant of that home was arrested.

In other crime news, Police in the capital are asking members of the public, to come forth with any information they may have in solving two armed robberies, which occurred Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 8am, a male was sitting in his vehicle just in front of his home on Denver Street, when he was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash before running away

In the second incident, shortly after 11am, a man armed with a firearm, entered a restaurant on Cox Way off East Street, held employees at bay and robbed the restaurant of an undetermined amount of cash, before fleeing on foot.

Also in the capital, police are investigating two shootings which has left five males with injuries.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 11pm Saturday, a group of males were standing outside a residence on Jumbey Street off Windsor Place, when they were approached by a male armed with a firearm who opened fire on them, shooting four of them before running away.

The victims were transported to hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition.

In the second incident, shortly before 3am Sunday, a man was walking on Augusta Street, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away.

The victim was transported to hospital, and he is also listed in serious but stable condition. Investigations into all of these matters are ongoing.