Police conducted a major overnight operation on Saturday throughout New Providence that led to the arrest of 31 suspects including murder suspect Ronald Nottage.

The operation was a part of the force’s strategy to cut down on criminal activity by targeting problem locations and persons engaged in criminal activities such as, murder, armed robbery, rape, shootings, stolen vehicle, firearms, drugs and other criminal offences.

It also resulted in the seizure of a handgun, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana and cocaine.

Nottage, 45, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of 55-year-old Valdrice Bowleg that occurred at Peter Street on Wednesday, June 7.

Nottage was arrested without incident in an area in Southern New Providence.

Another significant arrest occurred when the operation team searched a home in South Beach where they found a Smith and Wesson handgun with seven rounds of ammunition along with a quantity of marijuana.

Two females were taken into custody in connection with this seizure.

Twenty-eight other persons were taken into custody for armed robbery, dangerous drugs, stealing, outstanding warrants and breach of the Immigration Act.

Three nightclubs were closed down for breach of the Business and Liquor Licences Act.

Additionally, 205 drivers were ticketed for various traffic infractions.